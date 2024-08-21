Recognizing signs of cardiac distress makes life-saving difference at FRCE

Fleet Readiness Center East Commanding Officer Capt. James Belmont, left, and H-53 Program Officer Capt. Andrew Neuman, right, present Compliance and Quality Operations Branch Supervisor Richard Johnston, middle, with the Aviation Safety Professional of the Quarter award July 25. Johnston was honored with this accolade for his actions in addressing a team member’s sudden cardiac distress.

Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US