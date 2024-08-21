Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen teach and demonstrate vehicle extrication to the PNGDF during Pacific Angel 24-1 [Image 21 of 22]

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen teach and demonstrate vehicle extrication to the PNGDF during Pacific Angel 24-1

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Tanzi, 31st Rescue Squadron rotary wing team leader, renders remarks during a briefing during Pacific Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 26, 2024. Pacific Angel is a series of joint, combined, and bi-lateral humanitarian response exercises that supports the Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives, U.S. Pacific Air Forces strategy and respective U.S. Embassy Strategic Engagement objectives. Pac Angel 24-1 is a bilateral operation with forces representing the U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and the Papua New Guinea Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    PACAF
    PJ
    Pacific Angel
    PNGDF
    INDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndo-Pacific

