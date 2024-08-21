U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Tanzi, 31st Rescue Squadron rotary wing team leader, renders remarks during a briefing during Pacific Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 26, 2024. Pacific Angel is a series of joint, combined, and bi-lateral humanitarian response exercises that supports the Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives, U.S. Pacific Air Forces strategy and respective U.S. Embassy Strategic Engagement objectives. Pac Angel 24-1 is a bilateral operation with forces representing the U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and the Papua New Guinea Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 08:58 Photo ID: 8609738 VIRIN: 240826-F-CJ259-1342 Resolution: 5639x3752 Size: 1.59 MB Location: PORT MORESBY, PG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force pararescuemen teach and demonstrate vehicle extrication to the PNGDF during Pacific Angel 24-1 [Image 22 of 22], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.