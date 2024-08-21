U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Tanzi, 31st Rescue Squadron rotary wing team leader, renders remarks during a briefing during Pacific Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 26, 2024. Pacific Angel is a series of joint, combined, and bi-lateral humanitarian response exercises that supports the Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives, U.S. Pacific Air Forces strategy and respective U.S. Embassy Strategic Engagement objectives. Pac Angel 24-1 is a bilateral operation with forces representing the U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and the Papua New Guinea Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 08:58
|Photo ID:
|8609738
|VIRIN:
|240826-F-CJ259-1342
|Resolution:
|5639x3752
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|PORT MORESBY, PG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force pararescuemen teach and demonstrate vehicle extrication to the PNGDF during Pacific Angel 24-1 [Image 22 of 22], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.