U.S. Air Force pararescuemen teach and demonstrate vehicle extrication to the PNGDF during Pacific Angel 24-1

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Tanzi, 31st Rescue Squadron rotary wing team leader, demonstrates the use of a reciprocating saw during a briefing during Pacific Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 26, 2024. Pacific Angel 24-1 is a four-day search and rescue focused field training exercise and subject matter expert exchange. During the exercise Papua New Guinea Defence Force personnel will receive training and exchange knowledge with U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force experts on areas such as aircraft maintenance, adverse terrain survival and swift water personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 08:58
    Photo ID: 8609739
    VIRIN: 240826-F-CJ259-1351
    Resolution: 5021x3341
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG
