    Maintenance Airmen conduct ICT training [Image 4 of 4]

    Maintenance Airmen conduct ICT training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 127th Maintenance Group loads munitions for integrated combat turn (ICT) training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Aug. 20, 2024. ICTs demonstrate Agile Combat Employment readiness by encompassing rapid re-arming and refueling of an aircraft to reduce ground time when supporting current missions and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)

