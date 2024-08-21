Maintenance Airmen conduct ICT training

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 127th Maintenance Group loads munitions for integrated combat turn (ICT) training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Aug. 20, 2024. ICTs demonstrate Agile Combat Employment readiness by encompassing rapid re-arming and refueling of an aircraft to reduce ground time when supporting current missions and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)

