    Maintenance Airmen conduct ICT training [Image 2 of 4]

    Maintenance Airmen conduct ICT training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Warthog assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron lands at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Aug. 20, 2024. The aircraft was utilized in an integrated combat turn training exercise, which integrated weapons loading, refueling, and minor servicing tasks that are key to enhancing aircraft availability during combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo) . (U.S. Air Force photo)

    CENTCOM
    A-10 Warthog
    munitions
    AFCENT
    ICT

