Maintenance Airmen conduct ICT training

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Warthog assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron lands at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Aug. 20, 2024. The aircraft was utilized in an integrated combat turn training exercise, which integrated weapons loading, refueling, and minor servicing tasks that are key to enhancing aircraft availability during combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo) . (U.S. Air Force photo)

