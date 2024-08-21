Maintenance Airmen conduct ICT training

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 127th Maintenance Group load munitions during an integrated combat turn (ICT) training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Aug. 20, 2024. The ICT is executed to test the viability of loading several munitions onto an aircraft while refueling it simultaneously. The objective is to make the aircraft combat-ready as quickly as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo)
Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 07:11
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
