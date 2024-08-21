U.S. Airmen assigned to the 127th Maintenance Group load munitions during an integrated combat turn (ICT) training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Aug. 20, 2024. The ICT is executed to test the viability of loading several munitions onto an aircraft while refueling it simultaneously. The objective is to make the aircraft combat-ready as quickly as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 07:11 Photo ID: 8609666 VIRIN: 240820-F-AF202-1258 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.53 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance Airmen conduct ICT training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.