    Motor City 24 NAGUS Welcome Night Dinner [Image 2 of 5]

    Motor City 24 NAGUS Welcome Night Dinner

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Maj. Dwayne Petroski, Louisiana National Guard, observes an exhibit about projective geometry during the National Guard Association of the United States Welcome Night at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Mich., Aug. 24, 2024. Guests of the event socialized amongst exhibits as part of the opening ceremonies for the NGAUS 146th annual conference and exhibition during Motor City ’24. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)

