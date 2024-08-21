1st Lt. Anthanasius Garno, right, with the 1-19th Field Artillery Battalion, Michigan National Guard, partakes in food from a buffet during the National Guard Association of the United States Welcome Night at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Mich., Aug. 24, 2024. The social event was part of the opening ceremonies for the NGAUS 146th annual conference and exhibition during Motor City ’24 and featured cuisine from around the metro-Detroit region. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 21:51 Photo ID: 8609383 VIRIN: 240824-Z-OV434-1212 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 15.69 MB Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Motor City 24 NAGUS Welcome Night Dinner [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.