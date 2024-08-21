Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VFA 154 Conducts F/A-18F Super Hornet Maintenance Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 3 of 3]

    VFA 154 Conducts F/A-18F Super Hornet Maintenance Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 14, 2024) An Aviation Structural Mechanic selects a tool during maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 154, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 14. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 15:47
    Photo ID: 8609051
    VIRIN: 240814-N-N0724-1007
    Resolution: 5348x3565
    Size: 831.54 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, VFA 154 Conducts F/A-18F Super Hornet Maintenance Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CSG-9
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

