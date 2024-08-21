U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 14, 2024) An Aviation Structural Mechanic conducts maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 154, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 14. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 15:47 Photo ID: 8609050 VIRIN: 240814-N-N0724-1006 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 778.15 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VFA 154 Conducts F/A-18F Super Hornet Maintenance Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.