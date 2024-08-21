Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hawaii Hosts Media Tours [Image 9 of 11]

    USS Hawaii Hosts Media Tours

    AUSTRALIA

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 23, 2024) – A Royal Australian Navy lieutenant, second from right, speaks to journalists during a tour aboard Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776), as part of a scheduled port visit at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, before conducting a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 23. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos. Photo has been edited for security reasons.)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 05:18
    AUKUS

