USS Hawaii Hosts Media Tours

HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 23, 2024) – A Royal Australian Navy lieutenant, second from right, speaks to journalists during a tour aboard Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776), as part of a scheduled port visit at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, before conducting a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 23. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos. Photo has been edited for security reasons.)

