USS Hawaii Hosts Media Tours

HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 23, 2024) – Journalists pose with Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Rear Adm. Richard Seif, fifth from right, Rear Adm. Matthew Buckley, Australian Submarine Agency’s Head of Submarine Capability, sixth from right, and Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) leadership before conducting a tour of the submarine as part of a scheduled port visit at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, before conducting a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 23. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

