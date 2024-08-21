USS Hawaii Hosts Media Tours

HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 23, 2024) – A Sailor assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) stands watch while the ship is conducting a scheduled port visit at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia to perform a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 23. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

