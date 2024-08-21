Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two B-2 Spirits return to RAAF Amberley after BTF mission [Image 7 of 9]

    Two B-2 Spirits return to RAAF Amberley after BTF mission

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 22, 2024 after completing a Bomber Task Force operation. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate the U.S. Air Force’s always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    B-2
    Australia
    Spirit
    Stealth
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

