    Two B-2 Spirits return to RAAF Amberley after BTF mission [Image 3 of 9]

    Two B-2 Spirits return to RAAF Amberley after BTF mission

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 22, 2024 after completing a long-range Bomber Task Force operation. U.S. forces fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows, at the time and tempo of their choosing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 23:49
    Photo ID: 8608854
    VIRIN: 240822-F-QX786-1024
    Resolution: 4650x3267
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU
    This work, Two B-2 Spirits return to RAAF Amberley after BTF mission [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-2
    Australia
    Spirit
    Stealth
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

