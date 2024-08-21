A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flies over Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 22, 2024. B-2s from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri have been conducting Bomber Task Force Operations in the Indo-Pacific Region for the past week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.24.2024 23:49 Photo ID: 8608852 VIRIN: 240822-F-QX786-1002 Resolution: 2255x3114 Size: 3.55 MB Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two B-2 Spirits return to RAAF Amberley after BTF mission [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.