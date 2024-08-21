Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Country Current Plays Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival [Image 5 of 5]

    Navy Band Country Current Plays Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival

    LITCHFIELD, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Veterans stand during the performance of “Armed Forces Medley” as performed by U.S. Navy Band Country Current at the Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Me., one of the band’s 11 concerts on their 12-day 2024 national tour. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 21:47
    This work, Navy Band Country Current Plays Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Band
    Litchfield
    Country Current
    Bluegrass
    Blistered Fingers

