Veterans stand during the performance of “Armed Forces Medley” as performed by U.S. Navy Band Country Current at the Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Me., one of the band’s 11 concerts on their 12-day 2024 national tour. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.24.2024 21:47 Photo ID: 8608819 VIRIN: 240824-N-OA196-2048 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.98 MB Location: LITCHFIELD, MAINE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Country Current Plays Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.