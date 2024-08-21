Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band Country Current Plays Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival [Image 3 of 5]

    Navy Band Country Current Plays Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival

    LITCHFIELD, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Chief Musician Joseph Friedman, from St. Louis, Mo., speaks with an audience member following U.S. Navy Band Country Current’s performance at the Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Me. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 21:47
    Photo ID: 8608817
    VIRIN: 240824-N-OA196-1030
    Resolution: 2874x4024
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: LITCHFIELD, MAINE, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Country Current Plays Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band Country Current Plays Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival
    Navy Band Country Current Plays Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival
    Navy Band Country Current Plays Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival
    Navy Band Country Current Plays Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival
    Navy Band Country Current Plays Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Litchfield
    Country Current
    Bluegrass
    Blistered Fingers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download