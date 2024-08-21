Chief Musician Joseph Friedman, from St. Louis, Mo., speaks with an audience member following U.S. Navy Band Country Current’s performance at the Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Me. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2024 21:47
|Photo ID:
|8608817
|VIRIN:
|240824-N-OA196-1030
|Resolution:
|2874x4024
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|LITCHFIELD, MAINE, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Country Current Plays Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.