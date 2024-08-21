Navy Band Country Current Plays Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival

Chief Musician Joseph Friedman, from St. Louis, Mo., Musician 1st Class Patrick McAvinue, from Hereford, Md., and Musician 1st Class Caleb Cox, from Madison Heights, Va., play with U.S. Navy Band Country Current at the Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, ME., while on their 2024 national tour. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.

