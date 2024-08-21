Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EANGUS All Area Hospitality Night in Detroit [Image 7 of 10]

    EANGUS All Area Hospitality Night in Detroit

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Blossom with the Louisiana Air National Guard receives a lapel pin from the state of Oklahoma during the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States All-Area Hospitality Night at historic Eastern Market in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 21, 2024. The EANGUS 53rd annual conference attendees sampled cuisine from various regions while trading state-specific pins at Detroit's Eastern Market — the largest historic public market district in the United States. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
