Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Lorie Clayton, former president of the California Sergeants Major Association, displays her pins during the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States All-Area Hospitality Night at historic Eastern Market in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 21, 2024. The EANGUS 53rd annual conference attendees sampled cuisine from various regions while trading state-specific pins at Detroit's Eastern Market — the largest historic public market district in the United States. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.24.2024 10:57 Photo ID: 8608359 VIRIN: 240821-Z-OV434-1018 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 15.71 MB Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EANGUS All Area Hospitality Night in Detroit [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.