Congressional staff delegation learn about international partnerships and joint space operations at S4S

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, U.S. Space Forces – Space commander, poses with members of the congressional senior staff fellowship and S4S personnel in front of the S4S headquarters at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024. During this visit, the delegation also received a facility tour took part in discussions on ongoing integration efforts of Allies and partners, to include commercial mission partners, in support of joint space operations.

Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US