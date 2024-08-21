Congressional staff delegation learn about international partnerships and joint space operations at S4S

U.S. Space Forces – Space leadership greet members of the congressional senior staff fellowship at the S4S headquarters at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Aug. 22, 2024. During this visit, the delegation also received a facility tour and took part in discussions on the ongoing integration efforts of Allies and partners, to include commercial mission partners, in support of joint space operations.
