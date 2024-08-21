Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressional staff delegation learn about international partnerships and joint space operations at S4S [Image 1 of 3]

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Maj. Julian Labit 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Forces – Space leadership greet members of the congressional senior staff fellowship at the S4S headquarters at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Aug. 22, 2024. During this visit, the delegation also received a facility tour and took part in discussions on the ongoing integration efforts of Allies and partners, to include commercial mission partners, in support of joint space operations.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 10:45
    Photo ID: 8608348
    VIRIN: 240822-X-VE588-1002
    Resolution: 4995x3323
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
