    Congressional staff delegation learn about international partnerships and joint space operations at S4S [Image 2 of 3]

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCES BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Maj. Julian Labit 

    Space Forces Space

    Members of the Congressional Senior Staff Fellowship take part in an interactive panel discussion with U.S. Space Forces – Space at S4S headquarters at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024. Representatives on the international partnerships and joint operations panel included members from the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, and the Royal Australian Air Force. During this visit, the delegation also received a facility tour took part in discussions on ongoing integration efforts of Allies and partners, to include commercial mission partners, in support of joint space operations.

