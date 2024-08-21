SEA Whitehead speaks at the 53rd annual EANGUS Conference before retiring

U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Tony L. Whitehead greets retired Master Sgt. John Reilly, President of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States, and accepts an award during the EANGUS 53rd annual conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024. Whitehead spoke to Soldiers and Airmen several times during EANGUS and the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference offering his wisdom and advice to enlisted service members.



Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

