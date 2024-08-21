Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEA Whitehead speaks at the 53rd annual EANGUS Conference before retiring [Image 2 of 5]

    SEA Whitehead speaks at the 53rd annual EANGUS Conference before retiring

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony L. Whitehead, National Guard Bureau, delivers his last speech in front of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States before his retirement from service in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024. Whitehead spoke to Soldiers and Airmen several times during EANGUS and the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference, offering his wisdom and advice to enlisted service members.

    Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 10:16
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Detroit
    EANGUS
    NGAUS
    MotorCity24
    ArsenalOfDemocracy

