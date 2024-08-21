Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Angel 24-1 kicks off in Papua New Guinea

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Patrick Woodruff, Pacific Angel 24-1 mission commander, renders remarks at the opening ceremony of Pac Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, August 24, 2024. Pac Angel 24-1 is a bilateral operation with forces representing the U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force. Pacific Angel is a series of joint, combined, and bilateral humanitarian response exercises that supports the Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives, U.S. Pacific Air Forces strategy and respective U.S. Embassy Strategic Engagement objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Angel 24-1 kicks off in Papua New Guinea [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

