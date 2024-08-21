Pacific Angel 24-1 kicks off in Papua New Guinea

U.S. Air Force Maj. Patrick Woodruff, Pacific Angel 24-1 mission commander, renders remarks at the opening ceremony of Pac Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, August 24, 2024. Pac Angel 24-1 is a bilateral operation with forces representing the U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force. Pacific Angel is a series of joint, combined, and bilateral humanitarian response exercises that supports the Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives, U.S. Pacific Air Forces strategy and respective U.S. Embassy Strategic Engagement objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

