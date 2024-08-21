Shorewood Native Receives Command Coin from ILNG Dual Status Commander

Brig. Gen. Michael Eastridge, the dual-status commander and deputy assistant adjutant general for the Illinois Army National Guard, presents his command coin to Cpl. Melina Medina of Shorewood, Illinois, 933rd Military Police Company for outstanding performance during the lead up to the 2024 Democratic National Convention. In the absence of her leadership, while managing a squad sized element, Medina stayed prepared, organized, and motivated. She led her peers and made movement without delay. She was critical in getting the final element safely to their objective location and on mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Adams, 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

