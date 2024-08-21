Maryville Native Receives Command Coin from ILNG Dual Status Commander

Brig. Gen. Michael Eastridge, the dual-status commander and deputy assistant adjutant general for the Illinois Army National Guard, presents his command coin to Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Klein of Maryville, Illinois, 233rd Military Police Company, for outstanding performance during the lead up to the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Klein was chosen by her command for leading the Soldiers with zeal and tenacity at a level rarely seen in any organization. Klein was a driving force in the units success and consistently represents the Illinois Army National Guard with passion and professionalism. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Adams, 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

