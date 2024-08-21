Illinois National Guard Dual Status Commander Visits Troops Prior to 2024 DNC

Brig. Gen. Michael Eastridge, the dual-status commander and deputy assistant adjutant general for the Illinois Army National Guard, visits Soldiers with the 404th MEB (Maneuver Enhancement Brigade) August 16 at General Jones Armory in Chicago, Illinois. The Soldiers were at the armory preparing their equipment and vehicles prior to supporting the 2024 Democratic National Convention. During the visit Eastridge spoke with the Soldiers about their upcoming mission and his expectations for them. Eastridge express his confidence in the Soldiers and their ability to accomplish the mission at hand. Eastridge also presented coins to four Soldiers for outstanding performance during the lead up to the DNC.

(U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Adams, 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 08.16.2024