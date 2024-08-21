Howard Van Vranken, U.S. Ambassador to Botswana, right, stands with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John A. LeBlanc, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and Botswana Defence force counterparts at the culminating event for exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Thebephatshwa Air Base, Botswana, Aug. 14, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by SETAF-AF. Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.24.2024 03:03 Photo ID: 8608261 VIRIN: 240814-A-SD031-4924 Resolution: 4949x2784 Size: 2.7 MB Location: THEBEPHATSHWA, BW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Botswana conduct culminating exercise at Southern Accord 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.