U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John A. LeBlanc, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), recognizes U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samantha Houston, North Carolina Air National Guard, for outstanding achievement during exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Thebephatshwa Air Base, Aug. 14, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by SETAF-AF. Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.24.2024 03:03 Photo ID: 8608260 VIRIN: 240814-A-SD031-6051 Resolution: 4659x2621 Size: 2.51 MB Location: THEBEPHATSHWA, BW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, North Carolina Air National Guardsman recognized for achievement at Southern Accord 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.