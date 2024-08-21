Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    North Carolina Air National Guardsman recognized for achievement at Southern Accord 2024 [Image 4 of 7]

    North Carolina Air National Guardsman recognized for achievement at Southern Accord 2024

    THEBEPHATSHWA, BOTSWANA

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John A. LeBlanc, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), recognizes U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samantha Houston, North Carolina Air National Guard, for outstanding achievement during exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Thebephatshwa Air Base, Aug. 14, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by SETAF-AF. Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 03:03
    Photo ID: 8608260
    VIRIN: 240814-A-SD031-6051
    Resolution: 4659x2621
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: THEBEPHATSHWA, BW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Carolina Air National Guardsman recognized for achievement at Southern Accord 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Ambassador to Botswana promotes SETAF-AF soldier at Southern Accord 2024
    US Ambassador to Botswana promotes SETAF-AF soldier at Southern Accord 2024
    US Ambassador to Botswana promotes SETAF-AF soldier at Southern Accord 2024
    North Carolina Air National Guardsman recognized for achievement at Southern Accord 2024
    US, Botswana conduct culminating exercise at Southern Accord 2024
    US, Botswana conduct culminating exercise at Southern Accord 2024
    US, Botswana conduct culminating exercise at Southern Accord 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    Botswana Defence Force
    StrongerTogether
    SouthernAccord
    SETAF-AF
    US Embassy Gaborone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download