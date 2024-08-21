US Ambassador to Botswana promotes SETAF-AF soldier at Southern Accord 2024

Howard Van Vranken, U.S. Ambassador to Botswana, promotes U.S. Army Maj. Teisha Barnes, civil military officer with U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), to the rank of lieutenant colonel during exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Thebephatshwa Air Base, Aug. 14, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by SETAF-AF. Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

