    Sailors participate in medical drill aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 7 of 8]

    Sailors participate in medical drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240822-N-QR506-1278 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 22, 2024) Chief Hospital Corpsman Alexander Naval, from the Philippines, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 7, provides instruction in a medical drill during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, August 22. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 01:12
    Photo ID: 8608217
    VIRIN: 240822-N-QR506-1278
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 406.28 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sailors participate in medical drill aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 8 of 8], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical Drill
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Flopper Drill

