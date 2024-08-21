Sailors participate in medical drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240822-N-QR506-1077 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 22, 2024) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley, left, from Sacramento, California, and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord, right, from Spring, Texas, participate in a medical drill during operations in the Philippine Sea, August 22. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

