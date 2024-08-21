Sailors participate in medical drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240822-N-QR506-1152 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 22, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) receive training during a medical drill while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, August 22. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

Date Taken: 08.22.2024
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA