Missouri River crossing showcases National Guard engineer expertise

A Soldier with the 131st Military Police Battalion, North Dakota National Guard, guides a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) equipped with a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) system onto a floating bridge during a wet gap crossing exercise on the Missouri River near Kimball Bottoms, N.D., Aug. 17, 2024. The bridge, constructed by the 957th Multi Role Bridge Company, played a crucial role in the joint training operation, showcasing the Guard's ability to support maneuver units in diverse operational environments. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)

