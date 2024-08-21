A Soldier with the 131st Military Police Battalion, North Dakota National Guard, guides a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) equipped with a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) system onto a floating bridge during a wet gap crossing exercise on the Missouri River near Kimball Bottoms, N.D., Aug. 17, 2024. The bridge, constructed by the 957th Multi Role Bridge Company, played a crucial role in the joint training operation, showcasing the Guard's ability to support maneuver units in diverse operational environments. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 15:42
|Photo ID:
|8607676
|VIRIN:
|240817-A-AW306-7313
|Resolution:
|5777x3947
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|KIMBALL BOTTOMS, NORTH DAKOTA, US
This work, Missouri River crossing showcases National Guard engineer expertise [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Christy Van Drunen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.