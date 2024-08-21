Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River crossing showcases National Guard engineer expertise [Image 7 of 7]

    Missouri River crossing showcases National Guard engineer expertise

    KIMBALL BOTTOMS, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen 

    National Guard Bureau

    A Soldier with the 131st Military Police Battalion, North Dakota National Guard, guides a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) equipped with a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) system onto a floating bridge during a wet gap crossing exercise on the Missouri River near Kimball Bottoms, N.D., Aug. 17, 2024. The bridge, constructed by the 957th Multi Role Bridge Company, played a crucial role in the joint training operation, showcasing the Guard's ability to support maneuver units in diverse operational environments. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)

