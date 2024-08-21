Bridge crew members from the 957th Multi Role Bridge Company, North Dakota National Guard, use T-bars to secure sections of a floating bridge during a wet gap crossing exercise on the Missouri River near Kimball Bottoms, N.D., Aug. 17, 2024. This joint training operation tested the Soldiers' skills in building and maintaining critical infrastructure in challenging environments. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 15:42
|Photo ID:
|8607646
|VIRIN:
|240817-A-AW306-1202
|Resolution:
|6012x4008
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|KIMBALL BOTTOMS, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri River crossing showcases National Guard engineer expertise [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Christy Van Drunen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.