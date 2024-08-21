Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River crossing showcases National Guard engineer expertise

    Missouri River crossing showcases National Guard engineer expertise

    KIMBALL BOTTOMS, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen 

    National Guard Bureau

    Bridge crew members from the 957th Multi Role Bridge Company, North Dakota National Guard, use T-bars to secure sections of a floating bridge during a wet gap crossing exercise on the Missouri River near Kimball Bottoms, N.D., Aug. 17, 2024. This joint training operation tested the Soldiers' skills in building and maintaining critical infrastructure in challenging environments. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024
    Location: KIMBALL BOTTOMS, NORTH DAKOTA, US
