Bridge crew members from the 957th Multi Role Bridge Company, North Dakota National Guard, use T-bars to secure sections of a floating bridge during a wet gap crossing exercise on the Missouri River near Kimball Bottoms, N.D., Aug. 17, 2024. This joint training operation tested the Soldiers' skills in building and maintaining critical infrastructure in challenging environments. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 15:42 Photo ID: 8607646 VIRIN: 240817-A-AW306-1202 Resolution: 6012x4008 Size: 3.47 MB Location: KIMBALL BOTTOMS, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Missouri River crossing showcases National Guard engineer expertise [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Christy Van Drunen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.