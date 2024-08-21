Missouri River crossing showcases National Guard engineer expertise

Soldiers from the 957th Multi Role Bridge Company, North Dakota National Guard, launch a bridge erection boat into the Missouri River during a wet gap crossing exercise near Kimball Bottoms, N.D., Aug. 17, 2024. These boats are crucial for maneuvering bridge bays into position and holding the bridge steady during operations, ensuring the successful deployment of the floating bridge under challenging conditions. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)

