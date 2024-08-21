Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River crossing showcases National Guard engineer expertise

    Missouri River crossing showcases National Guard engineer expertise

    KIMBALL BOTTOMS, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers from the 957th Multi Role Bridge Company, North Dakota National Guard, launch a bridge erection boat into the Missouri River during a wet gap crossing exercise near Kimball Bottoms, N.D., Aug. 17, 2024. These boats are crucial for maneuvering bridge bays into position and holding the bridge steady during operations, ensuring the successful deployment of the floating bridge under challenging conditions. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 15:42
    Photo ID: 8607666
    VIRIN: 240817-A-AW306-5782
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.86 MB
    Location: KIMBALL BOTTOMS, NORTH DAKOTA, US
