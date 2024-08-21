Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, display MEDEVAC capabilities of the HH-60M Blackhawk on April 17, 2024. The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed to the United States Central Command area of responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve 2023-2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 14:40
|Photo ID:
|8607336
|VIRIN:
|240417-A-HK139-6303
|Resolution:
|5029x3513
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82CAB Blackhawk MEDEVAC Static Display [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.