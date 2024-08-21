Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82CAB Blackhawk MEDEVAC Static Display [Image 5 of 5]

    82CAB Blackhawk MEDEVAC Static Display

    IRAQ

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, display MEDEVAC capabilities of the HH-60M Blackhawk on April 17, 2024. The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed to the United States Central Command area of responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve 2023-2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 14:40
    Photo ID: 8607340
    VIRIN: 240417-A-HK139-1249
    Resolution: 5663x3811
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82CAB Blackhawk MEDEVAC Static Display [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82CAB Blackhawk MEDEVAC Static Display
    82CAB Blackhawk MEDEVAC Static Display
    82CAB Blackhawk MEDEVAC Static Display
    82CAB Blackhawk MEDEVAC Static Display
    82CAB Blackhawk MEDEVAC Static Display

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blackhawk
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    deployment
    HH-60M
    CJTF-OIR
    82CAB-82ABN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download