    82CAB training with British [Image 11 of 12]

    82CAB training with British

    IRAQ

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, train members of the British Army on patient loading onto a UH-60 Blackhawk on April 17, 2024. The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed to the United States Central Command area of responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve 2023-2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    This work, 82CAB training with British [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

