Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, train members of the British Army on patient loading onto a UH-60 Blackhawk on April 17, 2024. The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed to the United States Central Command area of responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve 2023-2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 14:29 Photo ID: 8607299 VIRIN: 240417-A-HK139-6571 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.16 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82CAB training with British [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.