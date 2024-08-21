Distinguished visitors observe Vigilant Guard 24 – NJ

U.S. Air Force Col. Yvonne L. Mays, Acting Adjutant General of New Jersey, left; New Jersey National Guard leadership; representatives from U.S. Northern Command; North American Aerospace Defense Command; Federal Emergency Management Agency; New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness arrive at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 20, 2024 to observe Vigilant Guard 24 – NJ operations. Vigilant Guard is an interagency emergency preparedness exercise which evaluates and enhances the integration of local, state, and federal responders while improving coordination for relief efforts, response and recovery management plans, and operational relationships. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

Date Taken: 08.20.2024
Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US