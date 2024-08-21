Distinguished visitors observe Vigilant Guard 24 – NJ

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Raymond E. Royce, 328th Military Police Company, New Jersey Army National Guard, left, briefs New Jersey National Guard leadership; representatives from U.S. Northern Command; North American Aerospace Defense Command; Federal Emergency Management Agency; New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security about Vigilant Guard 24 – NJ operations at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 20, 2024. Vigilant Guard is an interagency emergency preparedness exercise which evaluates and enhances the integration of local, state, and federal responders while improving coordination for relief efforts, response and recovery management plans, and operational relationships. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

