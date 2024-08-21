Distinguished visitors observe Vigilant Guard 24 – NJ

New Jersey National Guard leadership; representatives from U.S. Northern Command; North American Aerospace Defense Command; Federal Emergency Management Agency; New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness observe Vigilant Guard 24 – NJ operations at the New Jersey Task Force 1 Training Facility at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 20, 2024. Vigilant Guard is an interagency emergency preparedness exercise which evaluates and enhances the integration of local, state, and federal responders while improving coordination for relief efforts, response and recovery management plans, and operational relationships. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

