Idaho National Guard’s Helicopter Battalion deploys to Kosovo

Family, friends and coworkers gathered on Gowen Field on Aug. 22, 2024, to say farewell to Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard’s 1st of the 183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion as they left Idaho to prepare to deploy overseas in support of Operation Joint Guardian. Several UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and more than 100 personnel deployed to Texas to receive approximately 30 days of additional training before departing to Kosovo for an 11-month rotation in support of the NATO peace-keeping mission. The unit has anticipated this mission since October of 2022 and the battalion’s Task Force Sawtooth has trained for the past 18 months in preparation for this mobilization. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

