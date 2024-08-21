Idaho National Guard’s Helicopter Battalion deploys to Kosovo

Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | Family, friends and coworkers gathered on Gowen Field on Aug. 22, 2024, to say...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | Family, friends and coworkers gathered on Gowen Field on Aug. 22, 2024, to say farewell to Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard’s 1st of the 183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion as they left Idaho to prepare to deploy overseas in support of Operation Joint Guardian. Several UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and more than 100 personnel deployed to Texas to receive approximately 30 days of additional training before departing to Kosovo for an 11-month rotation in support of the NATO peace-keeping mission. The unit has anticipated this mission since October of 2022 and the battalion’s Task Force Sawtooth has trained for the past 18 months in preparation for this mobilization. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur) see less | View Image Page

Family, friends and coworkers gathered on Gowen Field on Aug. 22, 2024, to say farewell to Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard’s 1st of the 183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion as they left Idaho to prepare to deploy overseas in support of Operation Joint Guardian.



“I have complete confidence that you will carry out this mission successfully and return home safely,” said Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. “You are among the finest Soldiers and your commitment to duty and to each other will see you through. We will continue to support you from here, and we look forward to welcoming you back home with pride and honor.”



Several UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and more than 100 personnel deployed to Texas to receive approximately 30 days of additional training before departing to Kosovo for an 11-month rotation in support of the NATO peace-keeping mission. The unit has anticipated this mission since October of 2022 and the battalion’s Task Force Sawtooth has trained for the past 18 months in preparation for this mobilization.



Operation Joint Guardian is a joint mission under the United States European Command. Soldiers will focus on training and supporting allied partners.



“The Soldiers of Task Force Sawtooth have been working and training diligently over the past 18 months for this deployment,” said Lt. Col. Bryan C. Reid, 1st of the 183rd AHB commander. “Leadership is proud of what we have accomplished, we are focused on the mission ahead and we are ready to go.”



This deployment is the first time since 2003 that the unit has deployed to the region. The 1st of the 183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion previously deployed to Bosnia in 2002-2003 in support of a humanitarian relief aid mission and to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2006-2007. Most recently, the unit conducted a large-scale exercise in Guatemala in 2019, training with the Guatemalan Armed Forces as part of a humanitarian effort to help build schools and medical facilities while gaining critical experience working with foreign military partners.



“I have confidence in your readiness,” said Donnellan. “You’ve undergone extensive training and are equipped with the best tools and knowledge available. Your dedication to this mission is clear, and I know you will carry it out with the professionalism and excellence that defines the 1st of the 183rd AHB.”