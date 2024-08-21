Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho National Guard's Helicopter Battalion deploys to Kosovo

    Idaho National Guard’s Helicopter Battalion deploys to Kosovo

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Family, friends and coworkers gathered on Gowen Field on Aug. 22, 2024, to say farewell to Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard’s 1st of the 183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion as they left Idaho to prepare to deploy overseas in support of Operation Joint Guardian. Several UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and more than 100 personnel deployed to Texas to receive approximately 30 days of additional training before departing to Kosovo for an 11-month rotation in support of the NATO peace-keeping mission. The unit has anticipated this mission since October of 2022 and the battalion’s Task Force Sawtooth has trained for the past 18 months in preparation for this mobilization. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 11:31
    Photo ID: 8606724
    VIRIN: 240822-Z-AY311-3946
    Resolution: 2700x1802
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US
    This work, Idaho National Guard's Helicopter Battalion deploys to Kosovo, by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Idaho National Guard's Helicopter Battalion deploys to Kosovo

    U.S. Army
    United States European Command
    U.S. National Guard
    183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion
    Kosovo Deployment
    UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters

