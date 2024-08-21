Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    815th Airlift Squadron drops container delivery system [Image 9 of 15]

    815th Airlift Squadron drops container delivery system

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing

    A C-130J crew chief with the 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares to launch an 815th Airlift Squadron mission at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Aug. 22, 2024. The flight was for training purposes and consisted of a combat offload with the 41st Aerial Port Squadron and a container delivery system airdrop. The 815th Airlift Squadron's mission, in peacetime, is to train to deploy, redeploy, and employ air and ground forces to any area of the world and provide them with logistical support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 10:10
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    cargo drop
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    container delivery system
    Flying Jennies

